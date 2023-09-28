Tower Cold Chain Accelerates Growth with Two New Senior Appointments for The Americas

Following the opening of its new Centre of Excellence facility to support further growth across the Americas, advanced temperature-controlled container specialist, Tower Cold Chain, has continued the expansion of its global team with the appointment of two senior leaders.

Sarah Goschy joins as Regional Commercial Manager - Americas, following 20 years’ experience operating in B2B sales within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. Sarah will lead the Americas commercial team in delivering growth, through focusing on improving customer needs and strengthening collaboration.

Previously Director of Global Business Development at Tjoapack, the specialist pharmaceutical contract packaging organisation, Sarah has a deep understanding of building long-lasting customer partnerships and delivering commercial growth and will play a key role in driving customer focused initiatives at Tower Cold Chain.

In addition, Sandy Richwalski joins as President and will spearhead operational excellence from Tower’s Americas Centre of Excellence, whilst working closely with Sarah and the U.S commercial team.

Sandy brings over 30 years’ expertise and leadership having worked in both clinical and commercial pharmaceutical markets with organisations including Catalent, Va-Q-Tec and Sharp Clinical. Through its robust, reliable and reusable solutions, Sandy’s appointment further strengthens Tower’s customer service offering, in the delivery of temperature sensitive, life-saving medicines.

These significant appointments follow the opening of Tower’s Americas Centre of Excellence in July 2023. The newly designed 26,000 sq. ft facility features expanded warehousing space, as well as laboratory and product testing capabilities and a dedicated Customer Experience Center for customer training days.

“Demand from the Americas pharmaceutical market continues to demonstrate the importance of our advanced, passive temperature-controlled solutions. The appointments of Sarah and Sandy will be invaluable in supporting the company’s ambitious growth plans” said Niall Balfour, CEO, Tower Cold Chain. “We are delighted to welcome Sarah and Sandy to Team Tower, whose collective expertise complements our existing offering to customers as we continue to expand.”

“At Tower Cold Chain we pride ourselves in maintaining exceptionally high standards in every product to ensure proximity, availability and consistency for our customers when shipping temperature controlled pharmaceutical products in North, Central and South America. Therefore, it is crucial we bring regional specialists and leadership into the global Tower team.”

The appointments further contribute to Tower’s momentous year, following its King’s Award win for the second year running, as well as new hub openings in Switzerland, Italy and Ireland alongside the opening of the Americas Centre of Excellence.