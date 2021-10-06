FourKites Accelerates Growth Plans in EMEA with Addition of New Senior Leadership

Marc Boileau joined FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, as Senior Vice President, Sales and Carrier Operations, EMEA. Boileau will accelerate the company’s European expansion, bringing tenured supply chain experience and an aggressive strategy to build partnerships with both carriers and shippers. Prior to joining FourKites, Marc held leadership and commercial roles at supply chain visibility companies, including project44 and Transporean.

“I am thrilled to be joining the FourKites team,” says Boileau. “With the biggest global brands on its platform and the largest data network in the industry, FourKites is driving unmatched innovation and a truly global end-to-end visibility experience. One of my top priorities is to build our network of carriers — including small and mid-size carriers — to ensure the value they get is in line with the value they bring. They are truly the unsung heroes in our ecosystem.”

“FourKites is investing more than €45 million in our European expansion this year, both through organic growth and acquisitions, and Marc joining us is the latest milestone in this strategy,” says Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “He is an excellent fit with the team, and his deep knowledge of the industry will help to propel our European presence to new heights.”

As the pandemic and an unprecedented series of disruptions continue to challenge global supply chains, including a European energy crisis, food shortages, labor shortages and more, European and multinational companies continue to turn to FourKites to track goods from origin to final destination to reduce costs, improve the customer experience and maximize business agility.

Over the last 12 months, FourKites has seen:

●148% growth in shipments in EMEA, with over 850+ million miles tracked in 2021 to date

●A nearly 100% increase in new or existing FourKites customers starting to track loads in EMEA

●More than 35% growth in number of carriers tracking loads in Europe

●2.5x growth in monthly less than truckload (LTL) volume in Europe

FourKites is a leading global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 620 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.