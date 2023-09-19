Banyan Technology’s Record Number of Conference Attendees Preview New LIVE Connect® Products

CLEVELAND, OH (September 19, 2023) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight execution software for all over-the-road (OTR) shipping, hosted a record number of attendee clients, partners and guests for its 2nd Annual Users Conference, Connect 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio, last week.

This year’s Conference featured more than 40 sessions over two and a half days, showcasing the LIVE Connect shipping software’s features, functionality and newly added products such as Truckload AI, CarbonTRAX™ & Offset, Enhanced Mexico Shipping Services, and an Enhanced Business Intelligence Suite feature for Lane Intelligence to simplify over-the-road shipping for Banyan 3PL and Shipper Clients.

“With the supply chain evolving so quickly, 3PL and Shipper Clients are looking to consolidate tech stacks with an innovative, comprehensive technology solution that simplifies processes and reduces shipping costs,” said Banyan CEO Brian Smith. “The new products and features developed within our LIVE Connect freight execution software will help Clients more effectively streamline resources, reduce costs and manage expenses by offering valuable data and intelligence to make more informed business decisions.”

“We have identified key partners like Greenscreens.ai, Trucker Tools and Truckstop whose systems integrations support and enhance our existing technology applications and provide powerful access to vetted and approved solutions for the changing shipping needs of the industry,” said Chief Operating Officer, Rick Chappel.

Newly unveiled products of the Connect 2023 Conference include:

Truckload AI powered by Greenscreens.ai

The Greenscreens.ai Truckload integration enables Clients to access predictive Truckload pricing based on aggregated market data and transaction history to grow and protect their margins while increasing operational productivity.

CarbonTRAX™ & Offset

Banyan’s CarbonTRAX™ & Offset functionality allows Clients to track the carbon impact of every shipment and purchase carbon credits to offset them as legislation increases regarding carbon emissions and tracking.

Business Intelligence Suite -- Lane Intelligence Tool

The Lane Intelligence Tool provides insight into Carrier performance of a Clients’ lanes across North America to make more informed, cost-effective shipping decisions.

Enhanced Mexico Shipping Services

Banyan’s new Partner for shipping in/out of Mexico provides a vetted, reliable carrier connection and supporting resources to ensure proper documentation, track and manage broker contacts, and establish currency preferences within the LIVE Connect software.

“Our Annual Users Conference provides attendees with an exclusive opportunity to maximize the benefits of our LIVE Connect freight execution platform while also presenting prime opportunities for Clients and Partners to network and create valuable relationships,” said Deanna Castello, Director of Marketing at Banyan. “Our record number of attendees at this year’s event proves the value Clients find from attending the Conference.”

For more information about Banyan Technology and Connect 2023, visit www.banyantechnology.com.

About Banyan Technology:

Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight execution software for all over-the-road (OTR) shipping, delivers real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information to help drive greater operational efficiencies and cost savings for Shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. Our patented LIVE Connect® platform provides rating and shipping execution from a single screen for Truckload, LTL, Local Carrier, and Parcel. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Connect:

Driven by Banyan Technology’s unwavering pledge to our core values of being ingenious, tenacious by always going above and beyond, the company created its own Users Conference, which kicked off in the Fall of 2022. This event is exclusive for Banyan’s clients and partners and provides a valuable opportunity to gather and share first-hand information and experiences about strategies and techniques that help you maximize your overall experience and results within Banyan’s LIVE Connect platform. The event takes place in Cleveland, Ohio, across three days of education, hands-on workshops, user-driven panel discussions, networking, and collaboration opportunities. Attendees get the inside scoop on upcoming features within LIVE Connect, have an opportunity to share their ideas for system development and connect with key industry players.

Media Contact:

Megan Greenwalt

mgreenwalt@banyantechnology.com

(330) 301-6864