Banyan Technology Inaugural Client Conference Reveals Comprehensive Truckload and Parcel Solutions

CLEVELAND, OH (October 13, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for all over-the-road (OTR) shipments, hosted clients, partners and guests for its Inaugural Users Conference, Connect 2022. During the conference, the company also released its enhanced Truckload and enhanced Parcel shipping solutions in the LIVE Connect™ platform.

“Connect 2022 was a huge success for our Clients and Partners seeking an opportunity to maximize the benefits of the LIVE Connect system and come together to develop solutions for future products and functionality,” said Brian Smith, Banyan CEO. “It also served as a great avenue for launching our expanded Truckload and Parcel solutions – functionality developed in collaboration with Clients to help them better manage their shipping operations.”

Banyan’s Truckload expansion creates a complete solution that makes it easy to rate and book Truckload shipments via access to the public Spot Market as well as direct carrier APIs and automated management of contracted rates through LIVE Connect. The enhanced Parcel solution offers real-time, API connectivity for that mode. Together, these additions complete Banyan’s suite of over-the-road (OTR) shipping solutions that provide real-time rating and shipment execution for all OTR modes from a single screen in its system.

“We are excited about the tremendous response to this exclusive event and the ability to provide a valuable opportunity for our clients, supply chain partners and Banyan Team Members to share first-hand information and best practices to help maximize their shipping operations with the LIVE Connect platform,” said Smith. “We look forward to continuing these valuable conversations with clients throughout the year and at future events.”

About Banyan Technology:

As North America's leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, Banyan Technology provides innovative, flexible solutions within our LIVE Connect platform for Less-than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), Local Carrier, and Parcel shipping. Our real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information helps drive greater operational efficiencies and creates significant value for shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Connect:

Driven by Banyan Technology’s unwavering pledge to our core values of being ingenious, tenacious by always going above and beyond, the company created its own Users Conference, which kicked off in the Fall of 2022. This event is exclusive for Banyan’s clients and partners and provides a valuable opportunity to gather and share first-hand information and experiences about strategies and techniques that help you maximize your overall experience and results within Banyan’s LIVE Connect platform. The event takes place in Cleveland, Ohio, across three days of education, hands-on workshops, user-driven panel discussions, networking, and collaboration opportunities. Attendees get the inside scoop on upcoming features within LIVE Connect, have an opportunity to share their ideas for system development and connect with key industry players.