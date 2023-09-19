AIT Worldwide Logistics joins Dutch effort to cut global freight emissions

Supply chain solutions provider AIT Worldwide Logistics has taken another step toward its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, announcing that it has joined a nonprofit group that supports environmental sustainability strategies by enabling collaboration between various logistics and shipping companies.

Itasca, Illinois-based AIT joined the Smart Freight Centre (SFC), a Dutch group that provides a forum for global freight transportation providers to consolidate their existing knowledge and develop new approaches to foster emissions reductions. As a result of becoming an SFC member, AIT is now participating in SFC’s Global Logistics Emissions Council, Clean Cargo, and Clean Air Transport programs.

In 2022, AIT also said it had created “insetting” solutions for moving freight, thus reducing or eliminating emissions before they occur, as opposed to offsetting them afterwords.



