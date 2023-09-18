Duluth Trading Company Implements Manhattan Active Warehouse Management at New Distribution Center

Manhattan Associates Inc. today announced that Duluth Trading Company, a renowned casualwear, workwear and accessory retailer for men and women, has successfully implemented Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management at its new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville, Georgia. Officially open today, this highly automated facility will help Duluth Trading better serve its 65 retail stores and growing ecommerce business.

Known for its high-quality products and innovative designs, Duluth Trading Company is set to modernize its distribution operations. The retailer invested $53 million to build its first-ever automated distribution and fulfillment center and selected Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to drive and optimize operations.

Manhattan Active WM will provide this advanced facility with enhanced efficiency, allowing Duluth Trading to handle increased order volumes and reduce turnaround times. The Adairsville warehouse will serve as a flagship automated distribution center, setting a model for future implementations across Duluth Trading's logistics network and supporting the company's ambitious growth plan to achieve at least $1 billion in sales by 2025.

"Manhattan Active Warehouse Management will fully modernize our logistics operations, allowing us to optimize our distribution and fulfillment processes," said Kevin Helmeid, vice president of logistics at Duluth Trading. “With Manhattan Associates' expertise and industry-leading innovation, we are now better equipped to handle the ever-changing demands of our customers.”

Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is the first cloud-native WMS that unifies every aspect of distribution planning and execution. Crafted entirely from API microservices, Manhattan Active WM ushers in a new level of supply chain speed, agility and ease of use.

“We are thrilled to partner with Duluth Trading Company on its successful implementation of Manhattan Active Warehouse Management at their new, state-of-the-art Adairsville distribution center,” said Stewart Gantt, executive vice president, professional services at Manhattan Associates. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with this forward-thinking retailer and supporting their continued success.”

ABOUT DULUTH TRADING COMPANY

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. and its growing portfolio of brands – Duluth and AKHG™– cater to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the “Superior Standard,” and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the “No Bull Guarantee.” To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.