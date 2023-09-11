VARGO® Hires Industry Veteran, Terry Brown, as System Sales Client Executive

DUBLIN, Ohio (September 12, 2023) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has hired industry veteran, Terry Brown, as Client Executive, System Sales.

Terry brings extensive and diverse experience in consultative project development of material handling solutions with an emphasis on order fulfillment and sortation in the retail and eCommerce industries. Since earning his Master of Business Administration, supported by his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Terry has compiled a comprehensive background in business development, management, relationships and customer advocacy.

Terry’s experience ranges from concepting order filling solutions for the CD and DVD industry in the 1990’s to order fulfillment and shipping solutions for some of the nation’s largest retailers. Most recently, Terry was Sales Director of Logistics Systems for BEUMER North America. In his new role as Client Executive, System Sales Terry’s responsibilities will include market development and establishing new client relationships to contribute to overall sales growth.

Bart Cera, VARGO®’s president and CEO said, “We are all thrilled to welcome Terry to the VARGO® team. He has a level of knowledge that will allow him to hit the ground running and add to our continued growth.”

Terry will be working remotely from the greater Fort Worth, Texas area, further expanding the VARGO® footprint.

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — including numerous e-commerce providers and 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.