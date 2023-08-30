BSLBATT® completes delivery of lithium-ion batteries to Distribution and 3PL in the Philippines

Our Filipino client consolidated its small warehouse in Manila into two large distribution centers and replaced the fleet of forklifts at both locations from previously using lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries. And make their facilities safer and cleaner. A detailed cost analysis shows that lithium batteries offer significant cost savings compared to LPG (propane) and lead-acid batteries. After more than half a year of impeccable performance of BSLBATT® lithium-ion batteries, the company's forklifts have switched from lead-acid batteries to lithium batteries as the main power source for forklifts, which is an important step in improving distribution and sustainable development of 3PL.

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is Southeast Asia’s leading eCommerce platform. With a presence in six countries – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – we connect this vast and diverse region through our technology, logistics and payments capabilities. Today, we have the largest selection of brands and sellers, and by 2030, we aim to serve 300 million customers. In 2016, Lazada became the regional flagship of the Alibaba Group, and is backed by Alibaba’s best-in-class technology infrastructure.

In early March 2023, Lazada Philippines consolidated some of its smaller existing warehouses across the Philippines into two large warehouses in Manila and Cebu, totaling 1.5 million square feet.

"By consolidating our current footprint into two large fulfillment centers, we are gaining efficiencies to serve our customers more effectively," Lazada Philippines said in a company PR press release at the time.

How BSLBATT Lithium Batteries Can Help

In March 2022, the BSLBATT customer launched a series of demonstration projects at its factory to test the new lithium battery and confirm that the new technology can support the optimal performance of the forklift under stressful conditions. Narrow Aisle Forklifts (Class II) with lifting capacities up to 1.8 tons are powered by BSLBATT 51.2V / 460Ah batteries.

The truck has demonstrated solid performance in this demanding application, allowing it to work multiple shifts. The battery's state of charge will not drop below the recommended 30-40%, and will have the opportunity to recharge during natural breaks and lunchtime.

After the tests were successfully passed, the company began replacing its forklifts with lithium power one at a time. BSLBATT offers a variety of 51.2V Narrow Aisle Forklifts batteries ranging in capacity from 410Ah to 1440Ah depending on the conditions of each facility. Real-world operating conditions were studied to ensure that the battery capacity was just right to support optimal performance of the high-capacity forklift over multiple shifts.

Results, Return on Investment and Future Plans

Following the success of the demonstration project and the adoption of lithium batteries at the test facility, the Distribution and 3PL is currently implementing a program to convert forklifts at its other plants to lithium batteries. After switching to lithium, the Distribution and 3PL found a cleaner, safer workplace and improved operational efficiency. These advantages come from a lower total cost of equipment ownership and lower operating energy costs. But perhaps more importantly, lithium batteries help companies reduce their carbon footprint and meet corporate sustainability goals. Carbon credits are not yet included in the costing, but may appear on the balance sheet in the near future. Efficient, powerful and clean lithium-ion batteries have proven they can perform in the most demanding applications, such as food and manufacturing production as well as paper and metal processing. The tried and tested lithium solution is no longer new and we are seeing the adoption of lithium-ion batteries accelerating, even in industries that have traditionally stuck to diesel or propane options.

Haley, Director of Marketing at BSL, said: "With BSL's latest lithium-ion technology, our customers' lithium electric forklifts achieve maximum efficiency and cost savings in the long term, resulting in reduced on-site emissions and total cost of ownership. BSLBATT® industrial lithium-ion battery packs were designed as a plug-and-play option for electric commercial and industrial vehicles currently using lead-acid batteries. By switching to BSLBATT® lithium, your forklift will gain more power and have less weight with increased operational hours. Your forklift will also have increased charging speed, zero maintenance, and no “cool down” period before recharging.

