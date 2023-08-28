Configura Set to Host Premier Corporate Event of the Year: CET Experience

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH., USA—Aug. 28—Configura, a global design software solutions provider and creators of CET and SPEC, is set to host its preeminent corporate event of the year: CET Experience, October 9-11 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Ariz. This year’s symposium will be marked by new unveilings and initiatives that will help shape the future of the material handling industry. Interested companies and individuals can now purchase regular access tickets via the website: https://www.cetexperience.com/. Early bird pricing ends Sept. 8.

“We are incredibly excited to be welcoming so many people from all over the world to CET Experience this year,” said Kelsey DeBruin, Global Head of User Community at Configura. “CET Experience is not only an event where we get to develop meaningful relationships with our customers and users, but it is also a time when we are able to share valuable lessons and foster growth within the materials handling community.”

CET Experience also has an award category which honors talented individuals who have created outstanding and innovative spaces using CET. The deadline to submit work closes Sept. 1: https://www.configura.com/awards/us

About CET Experience

CET Experience is Configura’s annual user community conference. Held in-person this year in Scottsdale, Ariz., October 9-11, the event includes a wide range of learning sessions, ample networking opportunities, inspiring keynote presentations and time to fill with a variety of interesting workshops.

CET Experience began in 2008 as a way to bring the growing user community together to explore new ideas, connect with like-minded people and get inspired. Today, the annual event has grown into a global conference that attracts hundreds of attendees from around the world.

This year’s event will feature a keynote speech from creator and New York Times bestselling author Ben Namtin. There will also be additional lectures and working sessions led by Configurans and other CET and SPEC users covering a variety of topics and tutorials. Early access tickets have been in high demand, and Configura is anticipating a strong turnout in the Grand Canyon State

This year, Configura is launching new initiatives and is eager to provide an experience that will not soon be forgotten. More information and tickets are available here: https://www.cetexperience.com/home