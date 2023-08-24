Peak Technologies gobbles up another AIDC component provider

The private equity-backed automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) vendor Peak Technologies Inc. is back on the acquisition trail, announcing today that it has bought North Coast Technical, a provider of machine vision hardware and image processing software.

Massachusetts-based Peak is the former Peak-Ryzex, which was acquired in 2021 by Dallas-based investment firm Sole Source Capital LLC and has since gone on a consolidation tear through the barcoding and data collection sector. Most recently, Sole Source merged Peak with another of its portfolio companies, Supply Chain Services (SCS), saying the combination would create a full-service solution provider in a fragmented market.

That trend now continues, as Peak buys North Coast, a Chesterland, Ohio-based company that was founded in 2003. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Sole Source said that North Coast Founder and CEO Dave Sexton will remain in his current role.

Sole Source says that North Coast will add expanded machine vision capabilities to the Peak Technologies portfolio, allowing customers to streamline operations, track products, and automate sorting processes. The firm provides smart cameras, 3D sensors, scanners, LED lighting, frame grabbers, and artificial intelligence products and solutions. Application of those technologies include image processing and analysis, machine and robotic guidance, ID mark reading and verification, visual inspection and measurement, as well as 3D data capture and analysis.