Peak Technologies continues its consolidation tear through AIDC sector

Peak Technologies is continuing to tap into its private equity backing to rapidly expand its holdings as a system integrator in the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) sector, announcing today that it has made its seventh and eighth acquisitions of similar firms.

Maryland-based Peak acquired Ireland’s VisionID and the Netherlands’ Dalosy to extend its footprint into Europe, according to its owner, the Texas private equity firm Sole Source Capital LLC. Terms of the latest deals were not disclosed.

Prior to being acquired itself by Sole Source last year, Peak Technologies consisted of the four supply chain technology firms Peak-Ryzex, Optical Phusion Inc., Inovity Inc., and Bar Code Direct. After being rolled into a single entity, the group set its sights on further growth. Acquisitions completed by the Peak/Sole Source team since 2021 include Optical Phusion, Inovity, Bar Code Direct, DBK Concepts, Avalon Integration, and Graphic Label.

“We are excited to welcome the VisionID and Dalosy teams to Peak Technologies,” Peak CEO Tony Rivers said in a release. “These companies offer highly technical solution offerings in the Irish, Dutch, and Belgian AIDC and managed services markets. They will further add to Peak’s ability to support our growing multinational customer base both in North America and Europe.”

Headquartered in Tipperary, Ireland, VisionID is a systems integrator of AIDC hardware, labels, software solutions, and vendor service contracts. It sells primarily to enterprise-level customers in the healthcare, food & beverage, and industrial end markets.

Dalosy is headquartered in the Netherlands with an additional sales office in Belgium, and is a provider of AIDC hardware, labels, software, and services primarily to the industrial, transportation & logistics, and grocery sectors.



