Logistics Plus Opens New LP Aero Entity

ERIE, PA (August 24, 2023) – Logistics Plus, Inc., a global leader in transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of a new entity, LP Aero™, to enhance the company's global air charter solutions. LP Aero will be based in London, UK, and managed by Andriy Blagovisniy, Global Director of Air Chartering. Andriy holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering and Aircraft Design and is universally recognized as one of the top experts in Aviation.

"With over 25 years of experience, Andriy brings an impeccable record in Chartering, DOD, aerospace, and all types of heavy lift projects," said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO for Logistics Plus. "LP Aero will become our platform to increase our service offerings, to optimize carrier relations and rates, and to support the development of charter projects worldwide."

Visit logisticsplus.com/lpaero to learn more about Logistics Plus air charter solutions.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,000 employees located in 45+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.