SGS Maine Pointe Appoints Sheehan Gallagher as Managing Director for Energy Consulting

Global supply chain and operations implementation consulting firm, SGS Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, announced today that it has appointed Sheehan Gallagher as Managing Director for the firm’s Energy Consulting practice. In this role, Sheehan will be accountable for global business development and account management, as well as solutions oversight and delivery, with specific focus on expanding SGS Maine Pointe’s client base within upstream oil & gas and oilfield service companies.

SGS Maine Pointe’s Energy Consulting practice team focuses on delivering cost enhancements, performance improvements, risk reduction, and increased operational efficiency to global energy companies.

“My 22 years of consulting and senior-level industry experience in the global energy industry have led up to this exciting new position at SGS Maine Pointe,” said Gallagher. “I am looking forward to bringing my deep industry and supply chain experience to SGS Maine Pointe’s clients and working with them to achieve their most ambitious goals and deliver dramatic improvements. I am especially pleased to be able to leverage the expertise of Maine Pointe’s team of subject matter experts, who all bring years of practical experience to the table.”

Prior to joining SGS Maine Pointe, Sheehan served as Senior Director at Wood Mackenzie, where he managed the oil & gas vertical in their supply chain consulting practice. His industry experience includes 20 years working for BP in a variety of senior leadership positions, including serving as supply chain manager for operations in Alaska, Iraq, and northern Africa. Over the course of his career, Sheehan has managed large teams in London, Tripoli, Iraq, and Buenos Aires, as well as multiple sites across the United States. He has taken on complex EPC projects, onshore and deepwater drilling rigs and well services, seismic processing agreements, and other services in support of oil & gas exploration and production.

“We are very pleased to have Sheehan on board, and are anxious to take full advantage of his deep level of insight and practical experience in the energy industry,” said Steve Ottley, Head of Chemicals & Energy at SGS Maine Pointe. “His insights into the industry’s challenges and opportunities – and his understanding of the global markets – we are looking forward to Sheehan helping to deliver outstanding results to our existing and future clients in this industry.”

Sheehan has guest lectured at Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business on the subject of supplier performance management, and in his recent blog, “Oilfield Services Market in 2023 and Beyond,” he offers expert analysis regarding the headwinds and tailwinds impacting the current OFS market. In his commentary, he offers insight into how to navigate the challenges and maximize opportunities facing the market.

Sheehan received his bachelor’s degree, with high honors, in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad School of Business, and he earned his MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

About SGS Maine Pointe

SGS Maine Pointe is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm that drives compelling economic returns for clients. Our Total Value Optimization (TVO)™ strategy improves EBITDA, cash, growth, and resilience across planning, procurement, logistics, operations, and data analytics.

Working with executives and their teams, we break through functional silos and rapidly transform the plan-buy-make-move supply chain, with an average ROI of 6:1.

Our unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees is based on annualized savings. https://www.mainepointe.com/

About SGS

We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world. SGS has been delivering ESG and sustainability solutions and services to clients for the past 25 years and has been a carbon neutral company for the past seven years.