Realterm acquires 20,340-square-meter IOS fleet maintenance facility in the Netherlands

Realterm announces acquisition of 20,340-square-meter IOS fleet maintenance facility in the Netherlands

Amsterdam, Netherlands (August 8, 2023) – Realterm announced today the continued growth of its global transportation logistics real estate platform with the acquisition of Hermelijnweg 27, a 3,652-square-meter, low coverage industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility located on a 20,340-square-meter site in Etten-Leur, Netherlands.

The IOS property is located in Etten-Leur , the lucrative Noord-Brabant logistics corridor, the most in-demand logistics area of the Netherlands, consisting of Etten-Leur, Roosendaal, Breda, Waalwijk, Tilburg and Eindhoven. This central location offers convenient access for both national and international transport companies and is accessible within an hour's drive from the Port of Rotterdam, Port of Antwerp and several other barge terminals.

“The Etten-Leur area, characterized by its advantageous locale and easy accessibility, has experienced an impressive rise in demand over the past year,” said Leonie Kierkels, Director of Asset Management, Realterm. “We are confident in the long-term value of this facility, given the market’s strong activity, the property’s connectivity to local highways and the flexibility the property itself provides.”

The facility fully enables the truck maintenance process, with 10 drive-through maintenance bays, an additional level access door at the front, a vehicle washing area and a spray-painting station. The asset also offers flexibility, as the full northern border of the site can be used to access the property, which in the future provides options for expanded access areas and improved efficiency.

“This transaction further proves our commitment and investment in the European market, as it expands upon our May announcement that Realterm’s total European IOS portfolio includes over €250 million in assets,” said Marieke de Jong, Investments, Realterm. “This highly differentiated property will be a valuable addition to Realterm’s current portfolio, and we look forward to expanding our presence in the region. Realterm has a long history executing on a differentiated IOS strategy which focuses on properties that facilitate the efficient movement of freight through supply chains, as opposed to generic outside storage. These include cross-docks, truckload operating centers, fleet maintenance, truck and van parking, container yards and delivery van EV charging. These transportation IOS properties are mission critical to our global occupier base.”

Highlights of Hermelijnweg 27 include:

• Property area: 20,340 square meters

• Building: 3,652 square meters

• Truck bays: 10

• Site coverage: 17%



Realterm was advised in the transaction by JLL and DLA Piper.



An image courtesy of Realterm is available here.



About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks across the world. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets.