E-tailers kick the plastics habit

Online shoppers may notice a change in the look of their packages in the coming months, as major e-tailers phase out their use of plastic mailers and other plastics in a bid to cut ocean plastic pollution. For instance, Walmart recently committed to phasing out use of plastic e-commerce mailers in the U.S., and both Walmart and Target have pledged to significantly reduce their use of virgin plastic by 2025.
As You Sow says it has filed multiple shareholder proposals with the company since 2021 asking it to reduce plastic packaging use in alignment with targets laid out in Breaking the Plastic Wave, a landmark study by Pew Charitable Trusts. That study concluded that plastic demand should be reduced by at least one-third to cut ocean plastic pollution 80% by 2040.“Cutting plastic use by 11% and phasing out plastic mailers represent significant achievements by Amazon toward meeting reduction goals set out in the Pew report that will lead to less plastic waste,” Conrad MacKerron, senior vice president of As You Sow, said in a release. “We are pleased the company has heard the strong voice of shareholders on this issue and responded. We hope the company will commit to a defined set of future reduction goals as well.”
