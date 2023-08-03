Gebrüder Weiss now uses eco-friendly electric tricycles to provide delivery services n Croatia

Zagreb / Lauterach, August 3, 2023. Providing delivery services on Croatian islands with their small towns and narrow streets has never been easy. This is why Gebrüder Weiss has started to offer its customers a particularly eco-friendly transport solution this summer: the logistics company now uses electric tricycles for deliveries to private homes and companies located on the islands of Rab and Lošinj. These vehicles have a low-noise but high-performance electric motor and are easy to maneuver, which makes them perfect for deliveries in small towns, tourist resorts and national parks – above all during the holiday season.

“It is important to maintain the islands’ authenticity and uniqueness. By using our electric tricycles to provide delivery services we help the island oases retain their charming character. And our customers will receive the goods they ordered online in an eco-friendly manner,” says Barbara Bujačić, Country Manager Croatia at Gebrüder Weiss. The vehicle can transport consignments with a total weight of up to 500 kilograms and cover 50 kilometers per day on one battery charge.

Electric vans in urban areas

In addition to electric tricycles, Gebrüder Weiss Croatia has recently started to use electric vans for deliveries to final customers in Zagreb as well. Whether furniture, washing machines, fridges and freezers or sports equipment – Gebrüder Weiss delivers the products wherever the customers need them. An electric van is able to cover 170 kilometers on one battery charge, allowing up to 35 eco-friendly deliveries per day. These vehicles are perfectly suited for transport in urban areas, and even reduce the roar of traffic thanks to their low-noise electric motor. Their batteries are charged via the company’s own Photovoltaic system recently put into operation at the company’s main location near Zagreb. The solar panels installed on the roof of the logistics facility boast an annual total peak performance of 500 kilowatts and contribute to saving about 107 tons of CO2 per year.

Gebrüder Weiss implemented these sustainable measures in Croatia to take another step towards achieving the climate neutrality targets by 2030. For several years, the company has invested in alternative drives for heavy load transport, developing ecologically compatible solutions for the last mile. Thus, for instance in the Greater Vienna metropolitan area, electric trucks are used for local transport and for deliveries to final customers in Austria and Hungary. Moreover, one of the first hydrogen trucks worldwide has been in use in Switzerland since 2021. The acquisition of additional hydrogen and electric trucks in Germany is scheduled for 2024.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs nearly 8,400 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced global solutions providers through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com /us

Contact

Gebrüder Weiss Corporate Communication

Merlin Herrmann

press@gw-world.com

Bundesstraße 110, 6923 Lauterach, Austria

T +43.5574.696.2169

F +43.5.9006.2173

www.gw-world.com

Gebrüder Weiss North America Public Relations

Karolyn Raphael

Karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422