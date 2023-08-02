OnTrac Expands Transcontinental Delivery Service to Las Vegas, Reno, and Nashville

VIENNA, Va. — August 2, 2023 — Leading e-commerce parcel carrier OnTrac is expanding its transcontinental delivery service to an additional three sort centers in Las Vegas, Nevada; Reno, Nevada; and Nashville, Tennessee to help retailers reach consumers in the country’s most populated areas with faster, residential e-commerce delivery at a lower cost. Launched in July 2022, the transcontinental service connects OnTrac’s complementary East and West Coast delivery footprints to move packages from coast to coast in as little as three days. The expansion was accelerated by feedback from OnTrac’s customers and increased demand from omnichannel retailers and direct-to-consumer brands for an alternative carrier with speed, cost-savings, flexibility, service, and nationwide coverage.

“We have been blown away by the rapid adoption of our transcontinental delivery service and the positive feedback we’ve received from our retail partners since launching one year ago,” said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer of OnTrac. “This overwhelming response reflects the growing need for a proven alternative to the duopoly. We are excited to expand our coast-to-coast service and open three additional lanes to further empower retailers with faster delivery, cost-savings, top-notch service, and nationwide scale.”

Benefits of OnTrac’s transcontinental service include:

• Reach up to 80% of the U.S. population across 31 states and Washington, D.C.

• Build brand loyalty by meeting consumer expectations of faster delivery

• Coast-to-coast coverage empowers retailers to grow their businesses

• Diversify carrier mix with a proven alternative

• Seamless technology integration

In addition to expanding its transcontinental service, OnTrac recently launched in Texas in the fast-growing urban megaregion of Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio to help retailers and shippers reach 19 million new consumers. Texas will serve as a critical connection point between the complementary operating networks, allowing retailers to leverage OnTrac to reach more of their customers across the country’s most populated areas.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Manu Aggarwal at mediarelations@ontrac.com.

About OnTrac

OnTrac is the carrier of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries that helps retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster delivery times, lower costs, coast-to-coast coverage, and reliable on-time performance. OnTrac’s footprint stretches across the United States to reach approximately 80% of the population in 31 states and Washington, D.C. and enhance retailers’ ability to meet growing demand in the consumer e-commerce delivery market. With more than 65 years of experience, OnTrac has evolved into a critical part of the e-commerce infrastructure and is trusted by leading retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chains. For more information, visit www.ontrac.com.