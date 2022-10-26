LaserShip/OnTrac Partners with Nashville General Hospital Foundation to Provide Hunger Relief to Ten

Nashville, Tenn. — October 25, 2022 — Leading e-commerce parcel carrier LaserShip/OnTrac is partnering with Nashville General Hospital Foundation (NGHF) to provide hunger relief to individuals struggling with food insecurity in Davidson County. Through weekly delivery services, LaserShip/OnTrac has facilitated 600 food deliveries to recipients of NGHF’s Food Outreach Program since March and has helped the foundation reach an additional 20 households each week.

The partnership with NGHF is executed as part of LaserShip/OnTrac’s Time of Need initiative, through which the company provides in-kind services to local organizations within communities it operates that work in hunger relief, health improvement, and disaster recovery.

“Delivering a difference in the communities where we serve is at the heart of what we do,” said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer of LaserShip/OnTrac. “We are proud to partner with the Nashville General Hospital Foundation to feed Tennesseans in need and help make a positive impact in the Nashville area.”

Founded in 2020 to provide hunger relief to victims of the Nashville tornadoes and COVID-19, today NGHF’s Food Outreach Program supports individuals and families struggling with food insecurity across Davidson County. In just two years since launching the program, NGHF has provided over 250,000 no-cost, nutrient-dense, shelf-stable meals to more than 10,000 households.

“Nashville General Hospital Foundation’s volunteer partnership with LaserShip/OnTrac has been an important part of supporting those in our community living with food insecurity. We are so grateful to Lasership/OnTrac for their weekly delivery of no-cost, nutrient dense food totes that bring shelf-stable, heart-healthy food to those in need,” said Kate Haygood, NGHF Volunteer & Food Outreach Program Manager. “One in seven people in Davidson County live with food insecurity. With partners like LaserShip/OnTrac, our food outreach program is able to make sure many families can receive life-sustaining nutrition deliveries at home.”

LaserShip/OnTrac and NGHF recently expanded their partnership to facilitate monthly deliveries of 100 shelf-stable meals to the Hispanic Family Foundation (HFF). HFF provides a number of programs focused on strengthening and improving the quality of life of Hispanic families in Middle Tennessee.

The announcement of LaserShip/OnTrac’s partnership with NGHF comes over a year after the company’s Tennessee expansion. LaserShip opened its first-ever branches in Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville in May 2021 to help e-commerce retailers reach over 4 million Tennesseans, while creating hundreds of new jobs. Since expanding to Tennessee, LaserShip merged with West Coast-based carrier, OnTrac, in late 2021 to create the first nationwide last-mile delivery network for e-commerce.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Manu Aggarwal at pr@lasership.com.

###

About LaserShip, Inc. and OnTrac Logistics, Inc.

In late 2021, LaserShip and OnTrac merged to form the first transcontinental carrier of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries. The combined company brings together two complementary operating footprints across the United States and enhances retailers’ ability to meet growing demand in the consumer e-commerce delivery market. With more than 65 years of experience, LaserShip/OnTrac has evolved into a critical part of the e-commerce infrastructure and is trusted by leading retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chains. For more information, visit lasership.com or ontrac.com.