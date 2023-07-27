MARS Announces Scholarship Winners and 2024 Winter Meeting Dates

CHICAGO—July 27, 2023—The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) recently awarded scholarships to 21 college students during its summer meeting.
"Our June Summer Meeting in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was a success with nearly 500 registrants, and well-attended, lively sessions," said MARS President Kathy Bathurst. "More than half of our guests participated in the annual golf outing which raised significant funding for our ongoing scholarship program."
The 2023 scholarship winners were selected based on their academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community involvement, and commitment to the programs in which they are enrolled. The award is open to children and grandchildren of MARS members. Recipients of the MARS scholarships are:
Craig Longardner Scholarship Award
George Counts, Bowling Green State University
Bernard J. Thomas Honorary Scholarship Award
Madison Pixler, University of Notre Dame
MARS Scholarship Awardees
Ella Chambers, University of Illinois - UC
Ryan Barth, Florida Polytechnic
Elise Blinn, University of Illinois - Springfield
Madison Plowman, University of Wisconsin - Madison
Kylee Moore, Baylor University
Leah Wilson, Iowa State University
Katelyn Barth, University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Garrett Jackson, Saint Mary’s University
Audrey Boudreau, Parkland Community College
Katelyn Kazakevicius, Purdue University NW
Kristen Murray, Purdue University
Greyson Fout, University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point
Jack Bell, University of Kentucky
Liam Corcoran, Eastern Illinois University
William Jenkins, Mississippi State University
Gracie O’Neill, University of Georgia
Henry Bell, University of Kentucky
Erik Kremer, Prospect High School
Nicholas Keck, University of Toledo
The Executive Board has already started to plan for the next MARS Winter Meeting. It is scheduled for January 9–11, 2024 at the Westin Chicago Lombard. Hotel reservations at the MARS rate are now available online.
ABOUT MARS
The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers (NARS) national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area. To review the most recent meeting presentations, and to inquire about MARS membership, please visit the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.
Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing