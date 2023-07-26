SGS Maine Pointe Appoints Matthew Lekstutis as Chief Executive Officer

Global supply chain and operations implementation consulting firm SGS Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, announced today that Matthew Lekstutis has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of SGS Maine Pointe. Lekstutis, a supply chain industry veteran, will lead the executive team to build on Maine Pointe’s proven foundation of supply chain expertise as they guide their clients into the digital age of supply chain innovation.

Lekstutis has long been familiar with SGS Maine Pointe’s industry advantage and strong client reputation. “Looking forward, supply chain organizations are at a critical crossroads as they tackle emerging challenges and opportunities such as ESG, resilience, and automation,” said Lekstutis. “The team here at SGS Maine Pointe is poised to build on a distinctive foundation to meet these challenges. They have a 20-year history of delivering bottom-line value and providing a client experience that delivers sustainable change. We will continue to do that while elevating our strategic impact.”

Lekstutis’ deep roots in building cutting-edge supply chain organizations for some of the world’s most respected consulting and services firms, combined with his industry experience with both large and small companies, makes him uniquely suited to build on SGS Maine Pointe’s Total Value Optimization (TVO)™ platform by adding next-generation digital enablement.

Lekstutis added, “SGS Maine Pointe’s capabilities are greatly enhanced through its association with SGS, a multi-billion dollar corporation and the global leader in testing, inspection, and certification. Through this association, SGS Maine Pointe enjoys compelling new capabilities to draw upon from SGS’s 98,000 people and 2,650 facilities around the globe, to deliver new and innovative services for our clients as they drive quality, sustainability, integrity, and transparency across far-flung and dynamic supply chains.”

Prior to joining SGS Maine Pointe, Lekstutis was the Global Managing Partner for Supply Chain Consulting at Tata Consultancy Services, where he built a global practice fusing strategic consultancy with digital technology and agile delivery. He has held various consulting leadership roles with AT Kearney, EY, and PwC and industry leadership roles with General Dynamics and ZIN Technologies.

Lekstutis is recognized as a thought leader in the industry, and has authored several white papers and industry articles on topics including how COVID-19 has impacted supply chain operations, transforming supply chains in the digital era, and enabling visibility across the supply chain. He is a frequent speaker and participant at industry conferences and summits.

"SGS Maine Pointe has consistently ranked as a top Supply Chain Consulting firm in the US, thanks to its outstanding reputation. Client feedback, including CEO video testimonials on the corporate website, underscores the firm's valued position, hands-on delivery by industry experts, and proven methodology acknowledged by the top minds in the business" says Lekstutis. “Their stellar reputation is at the forefront of my decision to join SGS Maine Pointe.”

Lekstutis earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Webb Institute.

About SGS Maine Pointe

SGS Maine Pointe is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm that drives compelling economic returns for clients. Our Total Value Optimization (TVO)™ strategy improves EBITDA, cash, growth, and resilience across planning, procurement, logistics, operations, and data analytics.

Working with executives and their teams, we break through functional silos and rapidly transform the plan-buy-make-move supply chain, with an average ROI of 6:1.

Our unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees is based on annualized savings. www.mainepointe.com

About SGS

We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world. SGS has been delivering ESG and sustainability solutions and services to clients for the past 25 years and has been a carbon neutral company for the past seven years.