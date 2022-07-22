SGS Maine Pointe Names Tiffany Pankratz-Umbehr Executive Vice President, Consumer Goods & Retail

Global supply chain and operations implementation consulting firm, SGS Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, announced today that it has appointed Tiffany Pankratz-Umbehr, an industry leader with more than 18 years of experience in consumer products, industrial manufacturing, and retail, to the position of Executive Vice President, Consumer Goods & Retail.

In her new role, Pankratz-Umbehr will bring her strong leadership skills, industry insights, and ability to deliver measurable results. At SGS Maine Pointe, she will take a strategic role in solving complex problems relating to production optimization, maintenance and reliability, logistics and warehouse management, management systems, supply chain optimization, sourcing, S&OP, and network optimization.

“I am looking forward to working with SGS Maine Pointe’s clients to make a difference, generate ROI, and create strategies to solve their most complex problems,” said Pankratz-Umbehr. “I am especially excited about SGS Maine Pointe’s culture, the way we work with clients and the difference it will make to them.”

“The consumer goods and retail industries are seeing continued complexities after pandemic impacts, impacts from geo-politics, inflation, and a looming recession” said Jeff Staub, SGS Maine Pointe’s CEO. “Tiffany’s leadership and industry insights, and her history of being a trusted advisor to clients, will be essential in helping our clients not only overcome these challenges successfully, but continue to thrive and grow in the future.”

Prior to joining SGS Maine Pointe, Pankratz-Umbehr held leadership roles at both Accenture and EY within the consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, and retail space. She has also served in leading sales and product development divisions in consumer goods companies and has spent much of her time traveling between North America and Asia. Also, as a successful entrepreneur, she has owned and operated retail stores in the Midwest. She holds a degree in Entrepreneurship and Marketing from Wichita State University, and an Executive MBA from Rice Universities Jones Graduate School of Business.

About SGS Maine Pointe

SGS Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm trusted by many chief executives and private equity firms to drive compelling economic returns for their companies. We achieve this by delivering accelerated, sustainable improvements in EBITDA, cash, growth, and resilience across planning, supply chain, manufacturing, and logistics. Our hands-on implementation experts work with executives and their teams to rapidly break through functional silos and transform the buy-make-move-fulfill supply chain to deliver the greatest value to customers and investors at the lowest cost and risk to business. We call this Total Value Optimization (TVO)™.

SGS Maine Pointe’s engagements are results-driven and typically deliver between 4:1-8:1 ROI. We are so confident in our work and our processes that we provide a unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees based on annualized savings.

About SGS

We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 96,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world. SGS has been delivering ESG and sustainability solutions and services to clients for the past 25 years and has been a carbon neutral company for the past seven years.