Raymond’s High Capacity Orderpicker Wins Gold In Plant Engineering’s Product Of The Year Program

GREENE, N.Y., July 25, 2023 — The Raymond® High Capacity Orderpicker received a gold award in the actuators, motors and drives category in Plant Engineering’s 2023 Product of the Year program. This award recognizes new products that advance innovation in the manufacturing industry.

The High Capacity Orderpicker works with the Raymond suite of High Capacity offerings and helps optimize operators’ storage capacity without increasing their footprint. Designed to facilitate order picking a full rack higher than models currently on the market, this first-of-a-kind lift truck delivers market-leading capacity at all heights and reduces annual cost per pallet stored by 19% compared with competitors.

“We are honored to receive this Product of the Year recognition from Plant Engineering,” said Shannon Curtis, product manager for Class II, ZaP and iADS at The Raymond Corporation. “This affirms the hard work our team puts into alleviating our customers’ operational challenges in the warehouse and encourages them to continue thinking of new ideas to best serve them.”

The orderpicker features an industry-leading elevated height of 456 inches, which allows for increased rack storage access to 11% more pick slots. The increased elevated height enables customers to optimize storage capacity for more usable space and improved SKU count without increasing a facility’s overall footprint.

The full list of Product of the Year Award winners can be found here: https://www.plantengineering.com/articles/2023-plant-engineering-product-of-the-year-winners-announced/.

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.



About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



####



Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.



©2023 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.