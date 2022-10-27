Raymond Introduces High Capacity Orderpicker To Intralogistics Solutions Offering

GREENE, N.Y., October 27, 2022 — The Raymond Corporation answers the industry’s need to pick more efficiently at increased heights with the launch of the Raymond® High Capacity Orderpicker. Designed to facilitate order picking a full rack higher than models currently on the market, this first-of-a-kind lift truck delivers market-leading capacity at all heights and reduces annual cost per pallet stored by 19% compared with competitors.



“As SKU counts proliferate and warehouse space continues to be at a premium, the need to better equip our customers with tools that provide increased warehouse layout flexibility and significant picking efficiencies was clear,” said Shannon Curtis, product manager for Class II, ZaP and iADS at The Raymond Corporation. “The Raymond High Capacity Orderpicker is what the material handling industry has been asking for — it brings operations to new levels of performance.”



The new orderpicker features an industry-leading elevated height of 456 inches, which allows for increased rack storage access to 11% more pick slots. The increased elevated height enables operators to optimize storage capacity for more usable space and improved SKU count without increasing a facility’s overall footprint.



Further enhancing productivity efficiencies, this new orderpicker integrates with additional intralogistics solutions and energy technologies from Raymond:

- Lithium-ion battery technology, which delivers more convenient charging and minimal downtime with opportunity-charging and fast-charging capabilities

- The In-Aisle Detection System, which notifies operators traveling in the tractor-first direction when the system detects objects in the lift truck’s path

- Zoning and Positioning technology, an operator assist option, where operators are able to focus on their surroundings and the task at hand instead of searching for the exact pick location, which ensures more reliable and repeatable lift truck operation by controlling many order picking functions

The new High Capacity Orderpicker joins the Raymond suite of high-capacity solutions engineered specifically to lift heavier loads higher than ever, including the Raymond High Capacity Reach-Fork®, the Raymond High Capacity Deep-Reach® and the Raymond High Capacity Swing-Reach® trucks.



“Building on a centurylong history of innovation and the existing High Capacity suite of products contributed to the speed to market we were able to achieve for the Raymond High Capacity Orderpicker,” Curtis noted. “As an intralogistics solutions provider that has the technology and industry know-how to provide customers a competitive edge, we are always looking ahead to find better answers that drive the material handling industry forward.”



For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.



About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

