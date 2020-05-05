RAYMOND 8250 PALLET TRUCK POWERED BY LITHIUM-ION EARNS PLANT ENGINEERING’S PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD

GREENE, N.Y., May 5, 2020 — The Raymond® Model 8250 pallet jack, powered by lithium-ion technology, was chosen as a Plant Engineering Product of the Year Award winner in the material handling systems category. This award recognizes new products that advance innovation in the manufacturing industry.

The Raymond 8250 pallet jack was chosen for its ability to help customers enhance productivity and meet higher consumer demands by providing steady performance throughout the duty cycle. The truck’s lithium ion battery pack allows it to run longer and recharge quicker while providing real-time information to the operator on the state-of-charge and truck fault codes.

“We’re honored that the Raymond 8250 pallet jack has been recognized for its capability to address and solve warehouse inefficiencies,” said Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation. “Raymond energy solutions are engineered to specifically meet the rigors of the toughest material handling applications and are integrated for greater synergies to optimize energy efficiencies, productivity and truck performance.”

The Raymond Corporation has long been a pioneer in the research and development of innovative energy solutions. Raymond recently completed Phase 1 of an energy storage project with the Binghamton University and New York State Energy Research and Development (NYSERDA). The proposed solution is expected to use solar panels to transform warehouses into controllable energy micro-grid hubs which can provide energy to advanced chargers and lithium-ion batteries, ultimately powering Raymond forklifts.

This past December, Raymond’s facility in Greene, New York, was named Plant Engineering’s 2019 Top Plant. To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. In partnership with Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions, Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on.

