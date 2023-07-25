Equipment Depot’s Employee Satisfaction Score Reaches All-Time Company High as Company Continues Exp

Houston, TX – Equipment Depot, America's largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source, is proud to announce its highest employee satisfaction score in its 80-year history. The score increased from a respectable 78% in 2021 to 83% in 2023.

Hugh Parry, Chief Operating Officer, cites their strong company culture and commitment to employees as key factors in the increased score. “We are the company we are today because we are serious about our Core Values — Passion to Perform, Trust to Act, Act Responsibly, and Make It Fun.” Parry adds, “We give back to the community with our Time2Help paid volunteer outreach, we recognize employees daily through EQEngage, our employee experience program, and we are investing in increasing our employee’s skill levels throughout all levels of the organization.”

Equipment Depot’s Time2Help program encourages employees to volunteer together at non-profits in our branch’s local communities by providing all employees with 16 paid hours each year. In 2022, EQD employees completed 839 hours of community service involving 13 non-profit organizations.

EQEngage is Equipment Depot’s all-employee-wide recognition and reward program that provides employees with “coins” that can be redeemed for various items such as gift cards, fishing and hunting gear, software products, and trips. Rewards can be received through anniversary milestones, working safely, as well as customer, manager, and peer recognition.

When employees were asked what they appreciated the most about working at Equipment Depot, a Sales Representative from its Wisconsin Branch replied, "The people — I love coming to work for the first time in my life; the culture is amazing!" A Corporate Sales Representative stated, "I like that Equipment Depot is a large company that has maintained a small family feel."

"I could not be prouder of our people and our organization's passion and dedication to making Equipment Depot a great place to work.” David O. Turner, President and CEO of Equipment Depot, concludes, "It's important for individuals to feel a genuine sense of purpose in their jobs and to feel recognized and appreciated by their peers and employer. We remain dedicated to attracting, developing, and retaining talented individuals who demonstrate our shared values and commitment to being the Best Service Organization in the industry."

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America’s largest independently operated material handling and rental source. Through its 50+ nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, leasing, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company’s commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

###

Contact: Carol.Tesarek@eqdepot.com |