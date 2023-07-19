New White Paper Addresses the State of Warehouse Management Systems in the Cloud

RESTON, Va.--Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry's best track record of customer success, has released a new white paper that looks at the state of Warehouse Management Systems in the Cloud in 2023.

Compared with some other types of supply chain software, adoption of WMS in the Cloud was relatively slow.

That were several reasons for the slow pace of adoption of Cloud WMS, including:

Concerns about internet downtimes that would prevent companies from being able to ship products until service was restored.

Concerns about performance for sub-systems such as wireless terminals (RF), Voice, material handling systems integration, and other processes requiring sub-second response times.

The fact that many of the largest WMS companies were slow to embrace Cloud deployment models.

While the uptime and response concerns are understandable, the white paper explains how in practice performance in the Cloud has been excellent, including many successful deployments of WMS in complex, large scale distribution center operations.

Softeon’s WMS solution has been web-native and Cloud-based for many years, was architected for Cloud deployment, and built for scale and responsiveness. 100% of new Softeon WMS deployments are in the Cloud.

The new white paper (https://www.softeon.com/understanding-wms-2023) covers a variety of topics companies interested in WMS will want to explore, including the following:

- A brief history of WMS and Cloud

-The three key dimensions of Cloud versus traditional WMS deployment

-The operational benefits of Cloud delivery

-Why Cloud WMS architecture matters

-An analysis of Cloud WMS performance concerns

-Lessons learned from dozens of deployments of WMS in the Cloud

“WMS in the Cloud has simply become mainstream, and if architected to optimized Cloud performance can easily handle the most challenging operational environments,” said Jim Hoefflin, CEO at Softeon.

Hoefflin added that, “Our experience is that customer satisfaction with WMS implementations in the Cloud is very high, the result of eliminating the need to set-up deployment environments internally and enabling Softeon to provide on-going managed services, greatly reducing the requirement for internal IT resources.”

