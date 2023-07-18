Announcing the formation of Omni Bulk Services, a division of Omni Transloading and Logistics

MEDLEY, FLORIDA, July 18, 2023 - Omni Transloading and Logistics, Inc., a rail transloader, warehouse and distribution services provider, announces the formation of Omni Bulk Services, Inc. Omni Bulk is a natural extension to its parent company serving marine, rail, and truck transloading of bulk chemicals, foods, and gases. Omni Transloading and Logistics was founded by Arturo Sanchez, president of Omni T&L.

Brian Nowak, an experienced tank truck industry leader, will serve as the CEO and president of Omni Bulk Services, Inc. Prior to joining Omni Bulk, Brian was president of Superior Carriers, Inc., one of the largest tank truck companies in North America, where he learned the tank business from the ground up, during his 30 years there. While president at Superior Carriers the company received the Heil Trophy for Safety, a prestigious tank truck industry award. Additionally, he has numerous Board affiliations including the National Tank

Truck Carriers, Transloading and Distribution Association and Alliance of Bulk Carriers. In addition, Brian is a DOT Transportation Safety Institute graduate.

James Ridgely, Omni T&L’s VP of Operations, an expert in data analysis and transloading, will support Omni Bulk Services as it takes a foothold in the bulk transportation service market. The new division of Omni is backed by a senior management team well known in the logistics industry, over 75 years, for the safe handling of highly hazardous freight and food-based products.

Omni Bulk is a privately held transloader with strong relationships with all seven Class One railroads plus short lines. The company also has deep and trusted connections in Mexico which expands their service offerings for many types of bulk services on either side of the border.

Further, Omni Bulk offers above ground storage and is incorporating many U.S. Port relationships to enhance services to customers. In addition, Omni Bulk offers 3PL (third party logistics) services, from analyzing consignee data for optimum rail distribution to handling white glove truck delivery with carriers of choice, plus all reporting requirements. Omni Bulk has an aggressive growth strategy and will open new facilities per its customers’ needs.

“Our goal in creating a new division for bulk transport was to create a preferred direct rail to truck transloading service for shippers throughout North America. I look forward to working with Brian as we grow this important freight sector, providing safe, reliable services for our bulk shipper customers,” said Arturo Sanchez, founder and president of Omni Transloading and Logistics.