Chris Brudos Promoted to Vice President of Supply Chain

JONESBORO, Ark.—Hytrol is proud to announce that Chris Brudos has been promoted to Vice President of Supply Chain. He has been with the company since June of 2022 as the Director of Supply Chain and has 18 years of professional experience.

In his role, Brudos helps Hytrol balance a resilient supply chain while maintaining a competitive edge. He will work closely with the purchasing department to oversee the management of raw materials.

Chief Operating Officer Jason Peters said, “Chris is a valuable member of the Hytrol family. His contribution in supply chain management is making an impact, and he’s very deserving of this promotion.”

Brudos said, “I’m honored to be a part of such a hardworking team and company.”

Brudos has an MBA, is certified in project management, and holds a Lean-Six Sigma Green Belt certification. He also served seven years in the United States Marine Corps. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and 16-month-old daughter.



About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.