ASCM Hires Supply Chain Veteran Douglas Kent as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Alliances

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) announced a new addition to its leadership team with the hire of Douglas J. Kent, SCOR-P as the executive vice president of strategy and alliances.

Kent will oversee ASCM’s global partners and be responsible for growing and strengthening global strategic alliances. His areas of expertise include SCOR®-based transformations, supply chain strategy and segmentation, supply chain planning, enterprise risk optimization and supply chain visibility.



“Douglas brings invaluable business acumen and leadership to ASCM with his extensive experience driving SCOR®-based transformation at multi-national organizations both as an advisor and practitioner,” said ASCM’s CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CPSP, CPA, CAE. “Our global partners play a huge role in extending supply chain best practices so organizations can not only increase their bottom line, but also decrease their carbon footprint and build resiliency. We’re thrilled to have Douglas leading the charge.”



Kent joins ASCM from CHAINovation, an ASCM-authorized consulting partner where as a SCOR-certified master instructor he traveled the globe leading education and transformational programs. Previously, Kent co-led PwC’s Supply Chain Planning Center of Excellence developing solutions for sales & operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning challenges. He also served as global vice president at Avnet, Inc. a distributor of electronic components, where he assisted in the launch of a new business division focused on innovative supply chain solutions and was responsible for sales, product development and thought leadership. Kent has been an instructor for the MSc of Business Consulting & Digital Transformation program for the last 13 years at the SKEMA Business School in France and will continue to be an adjunct faculty member there.

“I am thrilled to join ASCM at a time when our mission is so critical to the advancement of the profession and increased awareness of how supply chain makes a significant impact on economies, organizations as well as individual livelihoods,” said Kent. “Our ability to assist in elevating supply chain resiliency is achievable only with an evolving strategy to match the needs of those we serve and through the support of our global partner network and alliances. I’m joining a team of innovative thought leaders who share my passion and support the journey ahead!”

