AI Storage Solutions Acquires Rover Automation Assets from Advance Storage Products

July 13, 2023 - Advance Storage Products is pleased to announce the sale of its Rover Automation assets to AI Storage Solutions, a joint venture between industry leaders BoxLogix, LLC and Tenivus Inc.

This strategic decision, backed by BoxLogix and Tenivus' strong industry reputations, ensures Rover's clients can continue to rely on quality products, trustworthy services, and consistent support.

"We are confident that this move will pave the way for an even brighter future for both our organization and the Rover Automation business," says John Krummell, CEO of Advance Storage Products.

Following the sale, Advance Storage Products will shift its focus to its core pallet rack business, committed to delivering reliable products on time and within budget, and continually enhancing the customer experience.

"We are thrilled about the acquisition of Rover Automation by AI Storage Solutions. This move not only expands our portfolio but also demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge and efficient material handling solutions to our customers. As we transition, we assure all Rover customers of a seamless experience and the highest quality of service," says Stephen Cwiak, President – BoxLogix Parcel.

About BoxLogix, LLC.: BoxLogix, headquartered in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, is a full-scale material handling automation provider that serves an array of sectors including distribution, parcel, warehousing, manufacturing, and cold chain operations. Known for delivering intelligent material handling solutions, BoxLogix brings a wealth of industry experience and a commitment to tackle complex projects. Their expertise is pivotal in improving productivity and efficiency across a diverse range of operational environments.

About Tenivus Inc.: Tenivus Inc., based in Lowell, Michigan, is a Material Handling Controls Solution Provider specializing in a broad array of material handling technologies for manufacturing and retail distribution. The company prides itself on its team of highly skilled Systems, Electrical, Controls, and Software Engineers, who excel at implementing innovative, customized solutions across the supply chain. Through a customer-centric approach, Tenivus ensures the right technology application, offering a comprehensive suite of services from system analysis and design to post-sales support.

About Advance Storage Products: Advance Storage Products provides large scale structural pallet racking solutions in all product configurations single selective, pushback, double deep, drive-in, pick tunnels, pick modules, pallet flow and carton flow systems. Advance brings over $100,000,000 lbs. of steel production capacity per year and routinely ships projects in excess of $5,000,000, on time and on budget.

Media Contact: AI Storage Solutions

For inquiries or for more information about this important transition, please contact AI Storage Solutions at (877) 500 – 3241 or via email at info@boxlogix.com.