FourKites Named to Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced that the company has made Fast Company’s fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list in the Enterprise category, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. The recognition acknowledges FourKites’ track record and culture of innovating alongside its customers, with solutions that solve complex supply chain challenges and deliver tangible value.

“Being recognized as a Best Workplace for Innovators is a testament to our tight-knit partnerships with our customers, and our employees’ ingenuity and ability to solve problems in creative ways,” said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites founder and CEO. “Our culture of innovation has fueled our growth from Day One, and it’s what enables us to attract the best talent and to deliver the measurable value our customers are looking for.”

The recognition from Fast Company comes as FourKites continues its strong, sustained growth across the globe. Over the last 12 months, the company has experienced a 37% YoY increase in customers, as well as nearly 40% growth in the number of shipments tracked in the FourKites platform — across over 200 countries and territories. Carriers in the FourKites network increased 40% year over year, now totaling 530,000+, with nearly 1 million downloads of FourKites’ CarrierLink mobile app.

“Fast Company has pinpointed what we engineers value most about our work at FourKites: our culture of innovation,” said FourKites Software Architect Sadraque Viana. “We’re aligned around our customers’ most pressing challenges, and FourKites gives us the support and freedom we need to come up with creative ways to solve them on behalf of our customers.”

Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions for the Best Workplaces for Innovators list, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. FourKites’ inclusion on the final list recognizes the company’s expansion of global solutions and investment in customer-facing teams, with a continued focus on delivering measurable value and industry-first innovations such as Appointment Manager, supply chain sustainability analytics and FourKites Connect.

In addition to this honor, FourKites has been recognized a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVPs) three years in a row; a 2023 Best Places to Work in Chicago for three years running; and named a Great Place to Work in India for five consecutive years.

