Omnichain™ Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020

LOS ANGELES—March 10, 2020—Omnichain™, an enterprise focused on providing intelligent supply chain process automation solutions, announces it has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world. Omnichain is among the 434 businesses from 39 countries featured on the list, ranking within the top 10 in the Logistics category.

Namely, Omnichain was recognized by Fast Company for delivering a first-to-market, end-to-end supply chain automation software that enables brands and retailers to connect their disparate supply chain data through distributed ledger technology—or more widely known as blockchain—empowering newfound trust, transparency and traceability across widespread supply chains. Omnichain was also commended for its innovative best-of-breed delivery model, which is helping to raise adoption of distributed ledger technology in multiple consumer goods industries by making it tangible, scalable and affordable for organizations of all sizes.

In essence, the distributed ledger serves as a connectivity layer, meshing and decentralizing holistic supply chain data. Taking that data a step further, Omnichain’s proprietary, intelligent planning algorithms provide companies the ability to simplify, orchestrate and automate the vast majority of their supply chain operations and workflows. The result is highly functional, proactive supply chains with every stakeholder working together to meet demand, exceed consumer expectations, maximize efficiency and maintain ethical and sustainable business practices to create shared business value.

Pratik Soni, founder and CEO of Omnichain, said, “It is a great honor for Omnichain to be named to such a prestigious list. I would like to congratulate and offer my full appreciation and respect to the fellow winners who are working to transform and shape the world for the better. At Omnichain, our fundamental mission is to build greater trust in the supply chain—between stakeholders and between brands and their consumers. We want to provide complete, irrefutable insight into product quality, provenance, safety, sustainability and ethical sourcing. It is with this level of trust that companies can build better relations with consumers, realize intelligent process automation and strengthen the global supply chain as a whole.”

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

Notably, Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine of the Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Omnichain™

Founded by global supply chain expert Pratik Soni, Los Angeles-based Omnichain™ offers intelligent, best-of-breed supply chain process automation solutions. The demand-driven platform provides real-time transparency, trust and efficiency from source to shelf—and back—with holistic, real-time data decentralized in a mesh connectivity layer. Combining domain expertise and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the Omnichain platform is able to run predictive analytics and prescriptive execution from big data to simplify, orchestrate and automate global supply chains. This powerful combination of intelligent process automation (IPA) creates highly functional, proactive supply chains and delivers operational sustainability across the value chain. Notably, Omnichain holds intellectual properties related to blockchain connectivity, planograms, store- and SKU-level forecasting and replenishment. For more information, visit www.omnichains.com.