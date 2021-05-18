Logistics Plus Named to Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces Editors' List

ERIE, PA (May 18, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that the editors of Inc. magazine have recognized it as a company that created a great work environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Logistics Plus was one of twelve companies named to the 2021 "Editors' List." View the complete list and profiles online at www.inc.com/editors-list-best-workplaces-2021.html.

"It's hard to maintain a fun culture, and as you get bigger, I think it gets tougher," said Jim Belin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "But we focus on it, and when the employees say 'we love working here,' what better reward can there be than that. You've created something from nothing, and changed a lot of lives, and done a lot of good, so it's great getting this sort of feedback and recognition."

The complete list of 2021 Inc. Best Workplaces can be viewed online at www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2021, and the Inc-verified Logistics profile can be viewed at www.inc.com/profile/logistics-plus. Logistics Plus was one of only nine Logistics & Transportation companies included on the 2021 list.

This is the second year that Logistics Plus has received Inc. Best Workplace recognition. Earlier this year, Logistics Plus was certified as a Great Place to Work® company for a fourth consecutive year. Last year, Logistics Plus was named a best medium-sized workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine for a second straight year.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, Warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the "plus" in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; and around the world.