GEODIS Publishes its 2022 Activity and Sustainability Report

This new edition explains in detail why not only environmental, but also ethical and social issues are of crucial importance for the Group. It also outlines the approach taken by GEODIS to meet these challenges and provides details of the performance monitoring indicators employed.

A selection of the data presented in the Activity and Sustainability Report has been verified by the independent auditing firm, EY.

The GEODIS 2022 Activity and Sustainability Report is available HERE.

GEODIS - www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked world no. 6 in its sector. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a member of the SNCF group.

