International Foodservice Distributors Association welcomes first woman inductee to its Truck Driver Hall of Fame

When the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) recently announced the latest inductees into the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame, there was something different about the list.

Just like past years, the winners had earned a place in the spotlight for being among the industry’s top drivers, with outstanding service and safety records. But this year, the Class of 2023 included something new: a woman driving professional.

In 2023, the 87 truckers who qualified (the largest class ever) include drivers from 13 companies, 10 of whom have been driving for more than 40 years, and one of whom has 48 years of service. Inductees included Alicia Seyler, a 27-year veteran driver for US Foods. The entire group will be celebrated at IFDA’s Solutions Conference event in Fort Worth, Texas, in September.

To rise to the top of the 130,000 foodservice distribution drivers currently on the road, drivers must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company, with no chargeable accidents during that time frame, and may not have any moving violations within the last five years.

Foodservice drivers delivery food and related products to restaurants, schools, hotels, hospitals, entertainment venues, military bases, and other public service institutions.