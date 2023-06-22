Endress+Hauser releases new Micropilot 80 GHz radar sensors

June 22, 2023 – Endress+Hauser has launched its new generation of Micropilot 80 GHz radar sensors: FMR60B, FMR62B, FMR63B, FMR66B and FMR67B. The new generation provides solutions across all industries and applications. The sensors are suited for challenges when measuring points aren’t easily accessible, located in dusty areas and harsh environments with extreme process temperatures and process conditions.

The new generation of sensors come equipped with wizards which operate via multiple HMI formats, including the SmartBlue app, and make the sensors easier to use. Besides tried-and-tested digital communication protocols like HART, other digital protocols such as Profibus and Ethernet/APL will be included in the near future. The exceptional measurement performance of the new radar chip combined with the smart Heartbeat Technology monitoring function helps to increase productivity. The new Micropilot generation offers solutions that make individual customer processes simpler, safer and more productive.

Simple in every respect

The range of new-generation 80 GHz radar sensors for level measurement provides solutions for virtually any radar application. Thanks to the compact device design, it can be used in confined installation situations. Suitable versions are also available for challenging process conditions such as aggressive media or extreme temperatures.

Commissioning and operation of the radar devices are straightforward and intuitive. Users are guided through the process by integrated assistants (wizards), thus preventing errors and enabling the devices to be successfully commissioned with limited experience or training. Thanks to a Bluetooth interface, the devices can be conveniently controlled remotely via the SmartBlue app from Endress+Hauser. In conjunction with Heartbeat Technology, processes can thus be monitored continuously, and verifications performed in less than three minutes while the process is running.

The HistoROM mobile data memory transfers measuring point parameters without error when the electronics are replaced. The device is repaired quickly and smoothly without requiring specialized user knowledge.

Maximum safety for staff, plants and processes

Systematic errors, unintentional operating errors and process anomalies all pose risks to plant safety. The new Micropilot radar family meets all safety requirements. It has been developed following IEC 61508 using Endress+Hauser's 20 years of SIL expertise and can be used in SIL2 or SIL3 applications with homogeneous redundancy.

Instrument-led sequences also guide the user step by step through commissioning, parameter configuration or SIL proof testing, thus preventing systematic errors and increasing safety. As a result of the existing Buetooth interface, function checks or changes to settings can always be performed remotely from outside the danger zone via the SmartBlue app. The innovative communication option, Ethernet-APL, also allows the device to be monitored and operated for the first time via an integrated web server. The new color display also ensures safety at a glance by changing from green to red in the event of an error, thus providing a quick status overview.

Another function that eliminates systematic errors is the automatically generated checksum (CRC), generated from all the safety-related parameters and noted in the test report. Changes to an individual parameter can thus be identified from the checksum, making it possible to see immediately if a parameter has been changed and thus significantly speeding up inspections.

Increased efficiency and exceptional measurement performance

The new 80 GHz electronics utilized in the FMR6xB was developed in-house and provides exceptional measurement performance. In addition to the measurement performance, Heartbeat Technology developed by Endress+Hauser enables productivity gains. It provides reliable diagnostic and monitoring data and enables predictive maintenance thanks to its constant monitoring of anomalies such as foam or buildup.

Device verifications can be performed in less than three minutes without removing the device or interrupting the process. The patented radar accuracy index (RAI) combined with Heartbeat Verification now enables traceable verification according to DIN ISO 9001 for the first time, resulting in a considerable reduction in the effort and costs associated with calibration and documentation and significantly extending calibration cycles.

Thanks to easy integration into asset management systems and smart self-diagnostics, unplanned plant shutdowns are largely avoided and production output increases.

Simplicity

• Intuitive operation via the Endress+Hauser SmartBlue app and Bluetooth connectivity or via a control system with a digital communication interface

• Wizards simplify commissioning significantly and guide the user through the process

• Easier troubleshooting, as recommended measures are shown directly on the screen

• HistoROM mobile data unit ensures the safe and easy transmission of parameters

Smart safety

• Wizards guide you through SIL locking and proof testing, thus keeping operating errors to a minimum

• Safety by design: Devices developed following IEC 61508

• Checksum (CRC) ensures that the safety parameters remain unchanged

• Change in the display backlighting highlights errors immediately

Increased productivity

• Maximum measurement performance, even in challenging applications, thanks to a new 80 GHz radar chip

• Process monitoring, verification and diagnostics during operation thanks to Heartbeat Technology

• Easy device integration into asset management systems thanks to digital communication

• IIoT-ready – can be integrated directly into a cloud thanks to communication options such as Ethernet-APL