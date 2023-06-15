Enveyo Wins Back-to-Back 3PL Solution Of The Year Award From SupplyTech Breakthrough

Enveyo, the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, today announced it has been selected for the second straight year as “3PL Solution of the Year” in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. SupplyTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services in the supply chain and logistics industry around the globe.

SupplyTech Breakthrough selected Enveyo as the two-time winner of the “3PL Solution of the Year” award because it is the only logistics software provider to automate parcel analytics, carrier invoice audit, and billing management for third-party logistics providers. Enveyo is purpose-built for enterprise-level shipping operations, integrating with thousands of carriers and business systems, and measuring mission-critical logistics metrics to support 3PLs in making business-transforming shipping decisions. Enveyo powers a customer-facing, 3PL-branded portal reporting on real-time, comprehensive data specific to each customer, including:

● Carrier time in transit

● Cost per piece by carrier

● Delivery exceptions

● Service & accessorial charges

● Time from ordered to delivered

● Package status

● and more

Leading 3PL providers, including Stord, Saddle Creek Logistics Services, and GEODIS, leverage Enveyo technology to turn their shipping operations into a competitive advantage.

“We’re thrilled to once again receive the ‘3PL Solution of the Year’ award from SupplyTech Breakthrough. Shippers want their 3PL partners to be technology providers, and we’re making that a reality,” says Coby Nilsson, Enveyo’s co-founder and CEO. “The complexity surrounding analytics, reporting, and billing for 3PLs is increasing, and industry growth will only compound this challenge. At Enveyo, we continue to focus our 3PL technology solutions on driving increased levels of customer satisfaction, reducing labor costs for financial and operations teams, and serving as a new value-add for customers and prospects.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the global supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“No other solution on the market automates 3PL analytics, billing management, and invoicing. We’re proud to award Enveyo for a second year in a row. Brands that partner with 3PLs are demanding better visibility into performance, but many struggle to deliver shipment program visibility to clients and invoice them accurately and timely,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Enveyo’s logistics analytics and business intelligence software solves these challenges, enabling 3PLs to retire legacy billing processes, and respond to customer demand while becoming reliable technology providers.”

Learn more about Enveyo’s solutions for 3PL providers and how its technology is moving logistics forward at enveyo.com.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and freight auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies, and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com