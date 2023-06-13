Agillitics Names David Taglialatela Enterprise Account Executive

Agillitics, an industry-leading firm helping the supply chain industry get more value out of its data, has hired David Taglialatela as an enterprise account executive.

Taglialatela, who joined the company in May, will help companies in the supply chain industry unite and better utilize the data that comes from the various software platforms they use in their businesses.

Bringing critical experience to his new role with Agillitics, Taglialatela previously served as a business development executive and team leader for Manhattan Associates, which produces some of the leading enterprise software used by the supply chain industry. Agillitics is an official partner to Manhattan Associates, helping users of Manhattan software unite their data on the AgiSight platform developed by Agillitics.

Taglialatela also spent time with Thruvision, Urjanet and JTech. He is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University and has spent 10 seasons as a volunteer children’s soccer coach in the city of Decatur, Georgia.

“David’s understanding of Manhattan’s evolution from a technology perspective, having served on their business development team, gives him a great perspective on how AgiSight complements Manhattan’s products for the supply chain industry,” said Tim Judge, co-founder and CEO of Agillitics. “Having so much background in supply chain software, along with his marketing and sales expertise specific to enterprise software, makes David the ideal person to help the supply chain industry solve its biggest challenges related to the use of their data.”

Atlanta-based Agillitics employs more than 25 supply chain data scientists and has worked with the leading companies in the supply chain/logistics industry. Its purpose is to serve as a life ring to rescue companies drowning in complex data challenges.

AgiSight is a first-of-its-kind, SaaS-based platform that allows clients to view all their data – from every otherwise siloed location – via simple dashboards. Whether it comes from a company’s TMS, WMS, ERP or any other platform that deals in data, AgiSight brings it all together to present that single version of the truth that enables best-in-class supply chain visibility and actionable insights.