Carolina Handling supports Atlanta area nonprofit with lift truck donation

Carolina Handling is supporting families in need in the South Fulton community with the donation of a Raymond forklift to Trucker’s Safety, Support & Supply Fleet, Inc. in College Park, GA.

The donation will help the nonprofit organization unload truckloads of food, clothing and other goods donated to assist low-income families in South Fulton and surrounding communities. Truckers Safety, Support & Supply Fleet provides food and clothing for the homeless, and education and mental health services for children and adults.

“This forklift will help us dramatically with the many truckloads we look forward to receiving,” said Latasha Battle, President and CEO of Trucker’s Safety, Support & Supply Fleet, Inc. “These loads of goods – clothes, shoes, toys, and much more – will be disbursed equally to the surrounding low-income communities of Georgia, serving about 5,000 families annually.”

The forklift donation was coordinated by American Logistics Aid Network, an industry-wide organization that provides supply chain assistance to humanitarian organizations with the help of numerous members of the logistics community who have agreed to make essential donations of transportation, warehousing, material equipment or expertise.

“When it comes to distributing humanitarian aid, a single donated forklift can help an organization reach thousands,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton. “ALAN is thrilled to have helped Trucker’s Safety secure this critical piece of material handling equipment.”

Carolina Handling supports ALAN as a member of the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA). This year, the Charlotte, NC-based company with a facility in Fairburn, GA, was named a MHEDA MVP (Most Valuable Partner) for its excellence in customer service, supplier relationships, associate training and community involvement.

“Supporting communities where we live and work is at the core of Carolina Handling’s culture of service and caring,” said President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “We are delighted to be able to assist Trucker’s Safety, Support & Supply Fleet, Inc. and the meaningful services it provides to those in need.”

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading material handling solution providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for warehouses and distribution centers, as well as parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Greensboro, NC, Raleigh, NC and Greenville SC, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC. The company has 750 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.