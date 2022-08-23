Carolina Handling Supports Greenville Technical College with Raymond Lift Truck Donation

Carolina Handling is helping increase training opportunities at Greenville Technical College with the donation of a Raymond electric, sit-down counterbalanced lift truck to the college’s Industrial, Manufacturing and Trades department.

The exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory, Carolina Handling partners with technical schools around the Southeast to help raise awareness about careers in material handling and to assist with training of forklift operators and technicians.

“One of the pillars of philanthropy at Carolina Handling is education and we’re pleased to support programs that prepare students for careers in the growing material handling industry,” said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Greenville Technical College and to assist with continuing growth of the college’s forklift training program.”

The shift toward e-commerce distribution models is the driving force behind projected growth in the global material handling equipment market, taking it from a $216 billion industry in 2022 to $319 billion by 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights. Equipment for transportation, positioning, storage, unit load formation, identification and control are included in the projection. Accordingly, overall employment of material moving equipment operators is projected to grow seven percent from 2020 to 2030.

“We are grateful to Carolina Handling for donating a Raymond lift truck that ensures the students in our forklift classes gain the skills needed to make a difference from their first day on the job,” said Jennifer L. Moorefield, Associate Vice President for Economic Development and Corporate Training at Greenville Technical College. “When employers partner with us to impact equipment used for education, the whole community benefits.”

Ann Wright, Vice President for Advancement for the Greenville Tech Foundation added, “This generous gift from Carolina Handling will enhance training opportunities for our students. We are grateful for this partnership which enables Greenville Technical College to provide the skills and education needed today for Greenville’s workforce.”

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling employs more than 660 associates at its Charlotte, NC headquarters, offices in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Greensboro, NC, Raleigh, NC and Greenville, SC, and its Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC.

One of the Southeast’s leading material handling solution providers, Carolina Handling is the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center in the Southeast for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory. The company provides automation and optimization services and virtual reality-based training, along with parts, racking, storage, conveyors, lighting and dock and door equipment. Its proprietary iWAREHOUSE optimization system allows real-time monitoring of fleets and warehouses. For more information, visit www.carolinahandling.com.