For warehouses, it’s all (or mostly) about the service
According to our 20th annual warehouse and DC metrics study, warehouse leaders are doubling down on their efforts to ensure orders are “perfect”—that is, complete, accurate, and delivered on time, in good condition, with the correct documentation.
