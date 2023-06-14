INFOGRAPHIC

For warehouses, it’s all (or mostly) about the service

According to our 20th annual warehouse and DC metrics study, warehouse leaders are doubling down on their efforts to ensure orders are “perfect”—that is, complete, accurate, and delivered on time, in good condition, with the correct documentation.

DCV23_06_infographic_art.jpg
June 14, 2023
Diane Rand
Supply Chain Strategy Business Management & Finance
