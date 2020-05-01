17th Annual Salary Survey

Take this job and (mostly) love it

Feeling the effects of a strong economy over the past year, more than two-thirds of respondents to DC VELOCITY’s 17th annual Salary Survey say they’ve seen an increase in their salaries in the past 12 months.

May 1, 2020
Diane Rand
No Comments

View larger or download full-size PDF (2 MB)
Diane Rand

Infographic: Logistics: nice work if you can get it

