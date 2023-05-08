Automated Parcel Infeed Solutions from Endura-Veyor, Inc.

Endura-Veyor, Inc.’s specialization in bulk material handling extends to the bustling world of E-Commerce and Logistics. Providing custom Parcel Infeed Solutions that establish maximum efficiency at the very start of each operation, Endura-Veyor is actively helping customers manage rapid flows of inbound goods that optimize a wide range of downstream processes.

Serving applications in Reverse Logistics, Last Mile Delivery, Return Goods, Sortation, Warehousing and more, our team of specialists is dedicated to creating a user-friendly, agile, ergonomic process to unload and transport inbound parcels, packages, and goods. Our equipment and versatile systems initiate singulation, control product flow, reduce labor dependency, and accelerate productivity.

Whether you’re looking to manage higher volumes of inbound parcels after consolidation or to automate your infeed, sortation, or returns process, our Parcel Team specialists will ensure that your unique needs are fulfilled.

To get started, explore our top automated solutions that have successfully transformed our customer’s operations by bolstering product management, efficiency, productivity, and flow control. If there are customizations that we can make to enable seamless integration or to accommodate your product type and flow, please get in touch with us!

