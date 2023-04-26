Contract logistics firm PSA BDP to build specialized battery warehouse in France

Supply chain solutions provider PSA BDP is expanding its footprint in the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector, announcing plans to build a specialized warehouse in Dunkirk, France, that meets industry standards for battery handling.

Philadelphia-based PSA BDP says the 235,000-square foot facility will be BREEAM certified for sustainability and offers a location at the Port of Dunkirk with intermodal connectivity, enabling access to sustainable solutions such as e-trucks, e-barges, and rail transportation.

That green logistics capability is an important qualification for one of the new warehouse’s first tenants, Automotive Cells Company (ACC), an EV battery producer that is a joint venture between Saft, Stellantis N.V., and Mercedes-Benz.

As the logistics service provider (LSP) for ACC, PSA BDP says it will handle the contract logistics and hinterland transportation for ACC’s first gigafactory in Europe, located in Billy-Berclau, France.

Besides ACC, the PSA BDP Dunkirk warehouse will also provide logistics and storage services for other customers within the EV battery sector, the firm said.

“The EV vertical is poised for explosive growth in Europe and PSA BDP is well-positioned to become one of the key logistics service providers for this burgeoning industry. The partnership with ACC allows us to collaborate with one of the premiere EV players and with key stakeholders in the Hauts-De-France logistics ecosystem to co-create innovative supply chain solutions,” Vincent Ng, CEO of Enterprise Growth at PSA BDP, said in a release.