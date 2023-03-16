TradeBeyond to Demonstrate New ESG and Sourcing Innovations at Shoptalk

Las Vegas, Nevada – March 15, 2023 – TradeBeyond, retail’s leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, will demonstrate powerful new responsible sourcing enhancements to its multi-enterprise platform at Shoptalk 2023 in Las Vegas, March 26-29.



ESG is expected to dominate conversations at this year’s conference, as brands and retailers urgently seek solutions in the wake of recent global due diligence laws like the United States’ Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act (UFLPA) and Germany’s Supply Chain Act. TradeBeyond has responded with a suite of major enhancements to help companies reduce their social and environmental footprint and create the documentation they need to meet tightening regulatory requirements.

The company will demonstrate TradeBeyond’s latest supply chain mapping, traceability and chain of custody solutions, which allow businesses to document the provenance of all materials used in the production of their imported goods. Representatives from TradeBeyond will also showcase how the platform can help brands and retailers shrink lead times and increase profit margins, efficiently select and onboard suppliers, and measure, monitor and reduce their energy and water use.

“Retailers and brands across the world understand the need to source to higher environmental and social standards, and TradeBeyond creates the visibility and safeguards they need to meet their ESG targets,” said TradeBeyond Vice President Eric Linxwiler. “Through seamless integrations with sustainability databases like amfori, Higg, and WRAP, our multi-enterprise platform speeds workflows for merchandisers and compliance teams while creating the visibility and transparency that businesses need to make the most responsible sourcing decisions.”

For more information on TradeBeyond’s ESG solutions, visit tradebeyond.com/esg. To book time with TradeBeyond’s ESG experts, use the link at the bottom of the page.



About TradeBeyond

TradeBeyond is retail's leading extended supply chain management solution provider from concept to delivery. TradeBeyond helps brands and retailers streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production, and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, TradeBeyond empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit tradebeyond.com.

About Shoptalk

Shoptalk is where thousands of retail changemakers come together every year to create the future of retail. The Shoptalk agenda covers the latest technologies, trends and business models, as well as the rapid transformation of what consumers discover, shop for and buy—everything ranging from apparel and electronics to beauty and grocery.