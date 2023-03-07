Advance Introduces the ISATellite Pallet Shuttle System

PROVEN PERFORMANCE FROM TRUSTED LEADERS

Advance Storage Products has partnered with Cassioli to introduce the ISATellite pallet shuttle system to the United States market. The ISATellite is a high density, semi-automatic pallet storage solution for warehouse and distribution center operations. Advance brings over 60 years of pallet rack expertise combined with Cassioli’s proven track record of successful automation solutions throughout Europe. The Advance ISATellite is the ideal solution for high density pallet storage solutions.

The semi-automatic ISATellite allows storage of a large quantity of pallets (depths can exceed 30 or more pallets), allowing optimization of warehouse space for high density storage applications. ISATellite, operates in a semi-automatic mode, controlled by a remote control managed directly by the operator. From the display on the remote control the user can monitor operating conditions in real time for one, or many shuttles.

The Advance-Cassioli partnership of proven success provides a high-quality alternative for high density pallet storage to customers in food and beverage, cold storage, and other large distribution applications. Combining the flexibility of Advance’s customized racking applications and Cassioli’s semi-automatic components will deliver increased product storage capacity while simultaneously decreasing rack system damage from forklifts.

Features of the ISATellite:

• Space optimization and reduction of warehouse management costs.

• Increased lift truck productivity when compared with other deep storage systems.

• Adaptability for changing fire code requirements.

• Reduced risk of accidents and damage to goods.

• Ability to operate in environments with temperatures down to -20°F.

• LIFO or FIFO operations.

• Quick change Lithium-Ion Batteries.

• Operation of multiple shuttles from a single remote.

• U.S. Based design and maintenance support.

For more information on the Advance ISATellite Built by Cassioli or to get a project quote please visit our website - https://advancestorageproducts.com/isatellite/.

Advance Storage Products provides large scale structural pallet racking solutions in all product configurations, including single selective, pushback, double deep reach, drive-in, pick tunnels, pick modules, pallet flow and carton flow systems. Advance brings over 100,000,000 lbs. of steel production capacity per year and routinely ships projects in excess of $5,000,000 on time and on budget.

The Cassioli Group is a world leader in the field of handling and industrial automation. Specialized in providing solutions defined to meet the customer’s specific needs, Cassioli designs and manufactures a wide range of automatic systems: from production to assembly, packaging, sorting and storage, Cassioli systems allow the modern company to significantly speed up every process phase, streamlining procedures and achieving incredible savings in terms of time and costs.