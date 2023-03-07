Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Consolidated Chassis Management Prepares for SACP 3.0 Launch with New Office in Savannah, Georgia

Consolidated Chassis Management Prepares for SACP 3.0 Launch with New Office in Savannah,
March 7, 2023
No Comments

Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leading cooperative chassis pool manager, announced it has opened a new, expanded office in Savannah, GA, to accommodate the growing South Atlantic Chassis Pool (SACP) 3.0 team. Launching in October 2023, SACP 3.0 will offer a new chassis provisioning solution that utilizes a single provider pool model.

“SACP 3.0 will revolutionize chassis provisioning in the United States. As we get closer to launch, we are building our teams, expanding our office space and enhancing CIT, our fleet management platform—all to provide the support necessary to ensure SACP 3.0 reaches its full potential,” said Mike Wilson, CEO, CCM.

SACP 3.0 will transition from the current multi-contributor chassis pool to a single provider utility type pool, and it will offer over 50,000 chassis to truckers, beneficial cargo owners, ocean carriers and other port users. The pool is being established cooperatively by The Ocean Carrier Equipment Management Association (OCEMA), Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), Jacksonville Port Authority (JaxPort), North Carolina State Ports Authority (NC Ports) and Consolidated Chassis Management LLC (CCM).

SACP 3.0 will continue to be the largest fully interoperable chassis pool in the U.S., with more than 75 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It will increase and upgrade the existing South Atlantic Chassis Pool with new and refurbished intermodal chassis from major regional ports and key intermodal inland hubs.

“We are committed to ensuring SACP delivers on its promise, so we will continue to build in our team and make investments that deepen our presence in the Southeast. The new office is not only larger, but it is also more conveniently located, bringing us closer to GPA as well as other members of the supply chain community, including steamship lines and BCO’s,” said Mr. Wilson.

http://www.ccmpool.com
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Transportation Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS Consolidated Chassis Management
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing