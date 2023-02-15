Mojix Brings “First-to-Last Mile” Traceability to World’s Largest Retail Event

Mojix, a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for Retail, Food, and Supply Chain, will be showcasing award-winning traceability solutions at EuroShop on February 26 - March 2 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Considered the largest retail trade fair in the world, EuroShop hosts more than 94,000 visitors and 2200 exhibitors from 56 countries.

Located on Hall 6 in Booth A11, Mojix will be demonstrating its award-winning SaaS-based traceability solution, bringing significant improvements in key areas like customer safety, authentication, waste reduction, operational efficiency, inventory accuracy, and stock optimization. Mojix will specifically address the challenge of capturing and managing origination data to feed accurate origination data to the rest of the supply chain, all the way to the last mile.

Strengthening the commitment to make end-to-end traceability easy, affordable, scalable, and secure, Mojix recently made two key announcements:

1) The formation of a strategic partnership with the Aura Blockchain Consortium to provide certification solutions for luxury goods. The relationship will promote socially responsible, sustainable, and customer-centric business practices throughout the lifecycle of consumer products by leveraging the latest traceability technologies. Read full announcement.

2) Selection by global leading reusable plastic packaging supplier Tosca to implement an RFID-based, end-to-end traceability platform for Returnable Containers (RTI). Mojix and Tosca will develop innovative solutions that deliver supply chain improvement and measurable value for suppliers and retailers worldwide. Read full announcement.

Mojix solutions enable real-time, item-level visibility across a retailer’s entire supply chain from source to sale, including origination data and raw material composition, transformation stages, processing, packing, transportation, storage, distribution, display, sale and return, or repair.