From the First Message to the Last Mile, BluJay’s Latest Software Releases Improve Complex Logistics

Manchester, UK and Holland, MI – April 30, 2020 – BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services, has released version 20.1 of its transportation, distribution, and compliance software applications. BluJay’s latest version delivers new capabilities, integration, and compliance coverage to help increase efficiency and automation for customers.

“We’ve never seen a time when supply chains have been under more stress yet been more critical – not just to a company’s health, but to a community’s and to a family’s health. At BluJay, we’ve always stressed the idea of Frictionless Supply Chains. Our solutions help our customers achieve this by getting food, healthcare, and other vital goods across borders faster and enabling white-glove delivery at a time when we need it most. The nearly 300 new features in our latest releases help our customers streamline processes and workflow, while providing better service to their customers,” said David Landau, Chief Product Officer at BluJay Solutions.

The highlights of version 20.1 across BluJay’s supply chain execution applications include:

Streamlined freight management and improved customer experience. BluJay’s Transportation Management for Shippers now offers a Client Portal, which allows clients of BluJay shippers to create orders and track their shipments. The TMS application also features an integration to Raven Logistics offering shippers comprehensive planning, execution, and tracking of rail freight. BluJay’s Transportation Management for Forwarders application now offers users a Supplier Invoice Verification module to help auto-match and streamline the invoice audit process for carrier and ocean freight invoices, saving time and money by flagging potential overbillings.

Advanced capabilities to optimize operations for logistics service providers (LSPs). BluJay’s LSP Platform had one of its largest releases to date in version 20.1, which includes new capabilities in the Warehouse Management, Cross Dock, and Transportation Management components of the platform. LSP/3PL customers can take advantage of wave management and advanced put-away logic as they build out more advanced distribution centers. In addition, the cross-dock mobile application supports a wide array of services including loading, unloading and unit checking.

Enhancements for frictionless global trade. In an environment with new and changing compliance requirements for U.S. imports, BluJay’s Customs Management-US solution added a wide variety of capabilities focused on Partner Government Agencies (PGA) reporting, mass tariff changes, and denied party screening. BluJay’s Customs Management-Global application, a single, multi-country platform for import and export compliance, introduced many new declaration types for Denmark, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and the United Kingdom. A variety of customer-driven user experience enhancements were also added.

Simplified shipping and last-mile service improvements. Investments for BluJay’s Parcel focused on compliance, certification, and rate changes to the wide variety of carriers supported for small-package shipping. For MobileSTAR, BluJay’s mobile platform for fleet operators and couriers, a large number of new enhancements were added to the Dispatch module, designed to improve operator efficiency, allow job grouping, and support for point-to-point jobs. A wide variety of survey improvements were also developed. Together, these capabilities help improve service for last-mile and white-glove providers.

