CFI Associates Raise $41,000 for Charities in 29th Annual Truckloads of Treasures Campaign

JOPLIN, MO — December 20, 2022 — For the 29th consecutive year, associates of CFI, a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, have come together to raise funds that will support the critical needs of local charities and community service organizations in cities where CFI employees live and work across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

This year, the annual Truckloads of Treasures holiday giving campaign raised $41,000, which pushes the overall total of employee contributions since inception in 1993 to over $1 million.

“We live in extraordinary times, and I could not be prouder of our associates and their determination,” said Greg Orr, president of CFI. “With the geo-political stress and demands of our day-to-day lives it would be easy to pause on charity, instead, our associates continued to think of others in need first and gave from the heart.”

The annual holiday tradition is a hallmark of CFI’s unique community-friendly culture, engaging associates across the company’s terminals, and more than 2,000 professional drivers traveling North America’s highways to keep the economy moving.

Funds are raised entirely through associate donations. “This has been an eventful year for CFI and the entire trucking industry with demands on our people and our resources like never before,” Orr commented. “Yet even with these challenges, we brought out the same focus, perseverance, and grit to come together in support of our communities.”

The campaign contributes to charities nominated by associates and benefits underserved families, children, and the elderly during December. Some eight charities based in CFI's headquarters of Joplin, Missouri received contributions from Truckloads of Treasures this year.

The company-wide fund-raising raffle provided associates with the opportunity to win prizes including gift cards for retailers as well as other prizes. All prizes were purchased and donated by CFI's executive management team. In addition, associates partnered with service organizations throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico to provide holiday gifts and food for underserved children and senior citizens.

Throughout the year, CFI places an emphasis on charities with ties to military veterans, first responders, the transportation industry, empowering women and education. The company’s support goes beyond monetary donations and includes in-kind, volunteering and support for events.

The trucking industry has a unique opportunity to donate in-kind services with the gift of transportation. In 2022 alone, CFI completed 28 total in-kind shipments for three different charities. Since 2015, CFI has been a proud national sponsor of Holy Joe’s Café, which supplies donated coffee to U.S. troops in over 70 countries. The company donates between $30,000 and $80,000 a year with in-kind transportation, moving coffee supplies to military bases in the continental U.S., which are then shipped to soldiers overseas to give them a small taste of home.

To view the full list of charities supported by CFI in 2022, click on this link: https://learn.cfidrive.com/2022-truckloads-of-treasures

ABOUT CFI – CFI is a multifaceted carrier with a balance of asset and non-asset services driving supply chain solutions for businesses across North America. A wholly owned operating company of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD), CFI’s portfolio includes asset-based Truckload and Temp-Control services as well as non-asset-based Mexico services. A staple of shippers, CFI delivers on time, safely as promised. Operations in Mexico combine intra- and inter-Mexico LTL and TL trucking with a robust lineup that includes: transloading, consolidation, deconsolidation, brokerage, and experienced cross-border. With Canada to Panama expertise, at CFI, people drive possibility. For more information, visit: cfidrive.com.

CFI media contact:

Katlin Owens, Senior Marketing Manager

(417) 623-5229 ext. 25359

katlin.owens@cfidrive.com